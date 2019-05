× Police seek identity of theft suspect in Cornwall Borough

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the pictured individual in connection with a theft.

Police allege that this person entered the backroom of Speedway on Lebanon Road in Cornwall Borough around 4:44 p.m. Sunday and stole 16 cartons of Marlboro cigarettes valued at $1,300.

Anyone with information should contact Cornwall Borough Police at 717-274-2071.