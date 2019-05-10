× PSP, FBI investigate threats made against Greencastle-Antrim High School and student

GREENCASTLE BOROUGH, FRANKLIN COUNTY –Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI are investigating after threats were made against the Greencastle-Antrim High School and a student on social media earlier this week.

Investigators were tipped off after school administrators contacted authorities regarding the threats.

Troopers say an unidentified juvenile male student received the threats Wednesday evening regarding an incident that would happen on Thursday.

The threats were received via an anonymous social media application within Snapchat, according to state police reports.

Authorities say there are no known suspects and no evidence to suggest the threat is credible.

Dr. Kendra Trail, the Greencastle-Antrim School District Superintendent, issued this statement concerning the threat: