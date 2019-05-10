PSP, FBI investigate threats made against Greencastle-Antrim High School and student
GREENCASTLE BOROUGH, FRANKLIN COUNTY –Pennsylvania State Police and the FBI are investigating after threats were made against the Greencastle-Antrim High School and a student on social media earlier this week.
Investigators were tipped off after school administrators contacted authorities regarding the threats.
Troopers say an unidentified juvenile male student received the threats Wednesday evening regarding an incident that would happen on Thursday.
The threats were received via an anonymous social media application within Snapchat, according to state police reports.
Authorities say there are no known suspects and no evidence to suggest the threat is credible.
Dr. Kendra Trail, the Greencastle-Antrim School District Superintendent, issued this statement concerning the threat:
“Today the high school administration was notified of a potential threat to a high school student and possibly to the high school. The state police is investigating and will continue to investigate. The threat was made on a social media app that allows for anonymity.
I completely understand that most importantly we want our children to be safe. With the recent school shooting in Colorado, I am not taking any decision about school safety lightly; however, after speaking with the investigating corporal from the PA State Police this evening, school will be in session tomorrow with a heightened sense of security that includes extra state and local police presence.
The district takes any threats to our security and the safety of students, staff and visitors very seriously. We will continue to follow all protocols and procedures, and we remain vigilant in keeping the safety and security of our students and staff at the forefront of what we do.
Thank you for your continued partnership with GASD as we work together to provide the best possible educational experience in the safest possible environment for the Greencastle-Antrim Community. “