Registered sex offender facing new sexual abuse charges in York County

DALLASTOWN, PA — A registered sex offender in York County is facing new charges for sexual abuse. Barry Eugene Copenheaver, 56, of Dallastown, has been a registered sex offender since 2010 after being convicted for indecent assault of a person under 13 years of age. He now stands accused of sexually abusing a 5 year-old girl, beginning in 2007. The alleged abuse continued for 5 years, according to the victim.

The victim recently came forward to report the abuse to a family member, who in turn contacted York Area Regional Police in January. That person is no longer cooperating with police according to court documents. Copenheaver also continued to dodge interviews with police on the matter, according to court documents.

Copenheaver was arraigned on charges of aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and corruption of minors last Friday. He was released Saturday on $75,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 3 in front of Magisterial District Judge Scott Laird.