Remains of Staff Sgt. Benjamin Hines being escorted to Arlington National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- A final farewell is held for the U.S. Marine and York County native killed last month in Afghanistan.

The remains of Staff Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines are being escorted by police to his final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The procession left the Dailey Funeral Home in Penbrook Borough, Dauphin County just after 5:30AM on Friday.

Hines, a 2006 Dallastown High School graduate, was one of three Marines killed by an improvised explosive device targeting a military convoy near one of America’s largest facilities in Afghanistan.

Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman, of Newark, Delaware, and Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, 25, of Locust Valley, New York, also died in the attack.