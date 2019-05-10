Remains of Staff Sgt. Benjamin Hines being escorted to Arlington National Cemetery

Posted 7:20 AM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46AM, May 10, 2019

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- A final farewell is held for the U.S. Marine and York County native killed last month in Afghanistan.

The remains of Staff Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines are being escorted by police to his final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The procession left the Dailey Funeral Home in Penbrook Borough, Dauphin County just after 5:30AM on Friday.

Hines, a 2006 Dallastown High School graduate, was one of three Marines killed by an improvised explosive device targeting a military convoy near one of America’s largest facilities in Afghanistan.

Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman, of Newark, Delaware, and Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, 25, of Locust Valley, New York, also died in the attack.

Donations in honor of Sgt. Hines can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation or T.A.P.S., an organization for survivors.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.