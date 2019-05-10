× Repeat DUI offender will serve time in state prison after third conviction in a decade, DA says

LANCASTER COUNTY — A three-time DUI offender is facing a state prison term after a Lancaster County jury convicted her of having a blood-alcohol level four times over the legal limit during a traffic stop last year in Ephrata Township, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Lisa M. Cochran, 38, had a blood-alcohol level of .323 percent when she was stopped while driving on South Reading Road in Ephrata Township on Dec. 3, 2018, the DA’s Office said. The state’s legal limit is .08 percent.

Cochran was convicted of two counts of DUI and driving on a DUI-related suspended license, according to the DA’s Office. She has two prior DUI convictions in the past decade, and therefore will be sentenced in accordance with guidelines for repeat offenders, the DA’s Office says.