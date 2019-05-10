× Rumored threat to Fairfield High School deemed untrue, district officials say

ADAMS COUNTY — Fairfield School District administrators said a rumored threat to the high school has been deemed not credible after an investigation by school staff, the school’s safety coordinator, and State Police.

The school district made the announcement on its website Friday afternoon.

According to the school district, students were overheard making comments about a school shooter Friday morning. The comments were overheard and believed to be factual, which created rumors of a threat within the school, officials say.

After the investigation, it was determined the rumors were not true, the school said.

“We will continue to put student safety first and foremost,” the district said in its announcement. “Accusations regarding school violence have serious consequences that disrupt the educational process and can result in criminal prosecution.”