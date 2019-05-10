Seafood, beauty products pilfered from West Manchester grocery store

Posted 9:26 AM, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29AM, May 10, 2019

WEST MANCHESTER TWP., York County, PA — West Manchester Township Police are looking for two men they say stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Weis Markets store. It happened on Friday, May 3, around 8:15 p.m. Police say two men arrived at the store located at 1800 Roosevelt Ave. in a light colored Honda Accord. The suspects entered the store separately.

The first suspect took seafood items valued at $205.87. The second suspect took beauty items valued at $907.52.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a bald head, dark facial hair, and tattoos on both arms and neck. The second suspect is described as a short white male with a shaved head and light grey facial hair.

Anyone who is able to identify these suspects can contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at (717) 792-9514.

