Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police is hosting their Sunny Day Camp at the State Police Academy in Hershey on Saturday, May 18.

The unique concept was the vision of Corporal Samantha Minnucci with PSP.

Cpl. Minnucci stopped by FOX43 Morning News this morning to talk more about the popular event and how it brings law enforcement together who those struggling with disabilities in their community.

Check it out in the clip above.

For more information on Sunny Day Camp click here.