Stetler Off-Road Jeep Show on May 19 will raise money for scholarship fund honoring fallen York firefighters

YORK — Stetler DCJR announced its 7th Annual Stetler Off-Road Jeep Show, which will be held Sunday, May 19, will raise money for the scholarship fund in honor of fallen York City firefighters Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stetler Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM dealership at 1405 Roosevelt Avenue. Several modified Jeeps will be on display, food and a variety of other vendors will be on hand, and several family friendly children’s activities are planned.

Attendees will be able to test-drive the newest off-road capable Jeeps at the dealer’s recently opened, two-acre off-road test course.

The event will raise money for the York City Fire Department’s “Fuel Their Fire” Scholarship Fund, established in 2018 after the loss of Flanscha and Anthony, as a way to honor their memory and commitment. The fund is a partnership between the York Professional Fire Fighters Association and the B.P.O.E. (York Elcs 213).

“Our dealership is excited to have such a strong local partnership with the York City Fire Department and their equally important cause,” said Stetler DCJR general manager Eric Walther. “We welcome the opportunity to grow our charitable donations and expect this year to be our biggest yet.”

Since 2013, Stetler DCJR has held the annual Jeep show to raise money for nonprofit organizations such as

USO, Keystone Warriors, TAPS and currently the Fuel Their Fire Scholarship.

To learn more about the “Fuel Their Fire” scholarship fund, go here.