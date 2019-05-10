× Suspect in Lancaster shots-fired incident arrested after foot pursuit, police say

LANCASTER — A 20-year-old Lancaster man is firearms and reckless endangerment charges after a police investigation of a shots-fired incident that occurred early Thursday morning on the 700 block of South Lime Street, according to Lancaster Police.

Carlos Olivio-Vazquez, of the 400 block of John Street, is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, persons not to possess firearms, eight counts of recklessly endangering another person, and eight counts of discharging a firearm within city limits, police say.

He was arrested at 1:13 a.m. after two police officers investigated gunshots they heard in the area of the 700 block of South Lime Street, police say. Several residents also called 911 to report the gunfire, according to police.

As the officers drove onto Dauphin Street from Pershing Avenue, police say, they spotted a man, later identified as Olivio-Vazquez, walking toward them. One officer reported he heard the distinct sound of a metal object hitting the ground, and surmised that Olivio-Vazquez had just discarded a firearm, according to police.

The officers exited their vehicle, and Olivio-Vazquez fled north toward the 500 block of Pershing Avenue, police say. One of the officers chased him, while the other secured the 9mm semi-automatic handgun Olivio-Vazquez allegedly dropped.

As the pursuit continued, police say, the officer informed the suspect that K9 Officer Zoltan and his handler were en-route. Believing the K9 had been released, Olivio-Vazquez stopped running and climbed to the top of a parked vehicle, where he stayed until police arrived and took him into custody.

Police canvassed the area where the shots were reported and found spent 9mm casings in a parking lot between the 700 block of S. Lime Street and the 700 block of Rockland Street. Police also located a garage that had been damaged by gunfire, and surmised the shots had been fired in the direction of homes on the 700 block of Rockland Street, police say.