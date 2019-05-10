Thunderstorms today, showers likely for Mother’s Day

LOW SEVERE THREAT: Showers from this morning will attempt to limit our severe weather chances in the afternoon. However, showers and thunderstorms are still likely this afternoon with a very low severe weather threat. Pea-sized hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are our main concern. Spotty at first around the later part of the lunch time hour, a line of showers and storms will move through the area in the late afternoon and into the evening time frame. There is a very low tornado threat, about as close to zero as it gets. Localized heavy downpours could lead to isolated flash flooding. Otherwise, highs hit the upper-70s by the afternoon as we dry out into Saturday morning.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Morning lows near 50-degrees start the morning. Partly cloudy skies dominate a mostly dry Saturday. Highs will be significantly cooler, just shy of 70-degrees for most. A late shower into Sunday morning can’t be ruled out. Mother’s Day won’t be a washout, but it looks quite wet with off-and-on showers throughout the day. We will see a few dry bits, but a good part of the day will have shower activity. Highs cool another ten degrees with highs struggling to hit 60-degrees in the afternoon.

HEADING INTO NEXT WEEK: Shower chances persist into the early morning of Monday before enjoying a little dry time. However, more shower chances return in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies persisting. Highs, once again, struggle to hit 60-degrees to start off what looks like an active week in weather next week with rain chances Monday, Tuesday, late Wednesday and into Thursday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann