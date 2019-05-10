Warmer and more humid with some thunderstorms on Friday, then turning cooler and more unsettled through Mother’s Day Weekend

WARMER & UNSETTLED END TO THE WEEK: A warm front has cleared the region to the north, setting Central PA up for a milder and unsettled Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures haven’t dropped much through the night, with haze and some light showers likely. Temperatures begin in the middle 50s to lower 60s. As the cold front approaches during the afternoon, it brings a return to showers and thunderstorm chances. It should allow some warming to take place too. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s depending on the timing of shower or thunderstorm activity that starts to pop up during the afternoon. Some thunderstorms could produce some stronger wind gusts, but the severe weather threat is low overall. Damaging winds and areas of flooding are the primary concerns with any strong to severe storms that manage to develop. Clouds clear through the night, and temperatures cool behind the front. Lows dip into the upper 40s to middle 50s. Humidity levels lower too.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend looks 50/50 at this point. Saturday could bring a few clouds to start, but there should be plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s. Saturday night into Sunday turns more unsettled. Expect some light showers to arrive Saturday evening, and they continue through the night. Showers become more widespread for Mother’s Day, making it quite the soaker. Temperatures turn cooler, with readings in the middle to upper 50s. Plenty of showers continue through much of Sunday night.

COOLER NEXT WEEK: The beginning of next week is still a bit on the cool side, with some shower chances. Monday is one of these days. Some showers still cannot be ruled out. Temperatures remain on the cool side, with readings only reaching the middle to upper 50s. The chance for a few showers remains on Tuesday. Temperatures are a touch milder, with readings in the middle to 50s to near 60 degrees. Wednesday is a bit milder under partly sunny skies. There’s the chance for a few showers much later during the evening and through the night. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s. Thursday is more unsettled, with the chance for showers. Expect temperatures in the middle 60s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great weekend! Happy Mother’s Day to all of our moms!