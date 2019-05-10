× Waynesboro couple accused of making drug deal while child was in car

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A man and woman from Waynesboro are facing drug and child endangerment charges after police say they were seen making a drug sale while a small child was in the car with them.

Colby A. Smith, 21, of the 8200 block of Anthony Highway, is charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of felony use of a communication facility, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Waynesboro Police. Teresa Lynn Woodring, 21, of the first block of East North Street, is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, police say.

They were charged after a police investigation involving at least one confidential informant in January, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by Waynesboro Police.

On Jan. 16, an informant told police they could purchase heroin from Smith, the complaint states. The informant and Smith exchanged text messages to arrange the transaction, and agreed to meet. Police gave the informant a quantity of pre-recorded money and followed the informant to the arranged meeting place, where they observed the informant as they met with Smith and Woodring, who arrived at the meeting in their vehicle, according to the complaint. While the transaction was completed, police say, a small child was observed sitting in the back seat of the vehicle.

Police met with an informant again on Jan. 21, and observed the informant make another drug transaction with Smith, according to the complaint.