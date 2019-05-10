Wireless charging pads recalled due to burn hazard
Imagine Nation Books issued a recall on its wireless charging pads because they can overheat and pose a burn hazard.
Description: This recall involves the Pro Charge Power Wireless Charging Pad and Sharper Image Wireless Charging Pad. The recalled charging pads are circular and have clear edges and a black plastic center with red trim. It includes a black USB power cable. “Pro Charge Power” and “Wireless Charging Pad” are printed on the front. The SKU is printed on the bottom, the Pro Charge Power Wireless Charging Pad is SKU # 74655 and Sharper Image Wireless Charging Pad SKU # 74709.
Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact Imagine Nation Books/Collective Goods for a full refund.
Incidents/Injuries: Imagine Nation Books/Collective Goods has received 10 reports of the wireless charging pads overheating and causing minor damage to the surface of furniture or bedding. No injuries have been reported.
Sold At: Toy, gift, and electronics stores, and book fairs nationwide from March 2018 through March 2019 for between $10 and $11.
Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.