Wireless charging pads recalled due to burn hazard

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chargers and contact Imagine Nation Books/Collective Goods for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries: Imagine Nation Books/Collective Goods has received 10 reports of the wireless charging pads overheating and causing minor damage to the surface of furniture or bedding. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Toy, gift, and electronics stores, and book fairs nationwide from March 2018 through March 2019 for between $10 and $11.

Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.