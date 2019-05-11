16th annual ‘DUI Victims Memorial Run and Walk’ held in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - More than 300 people took steps to remember and honor local DUI victims.

A community came together Saturday for the 16th annual 'DUI Victim Memorial Run and Walk. The Pennsylvania DUI Association hosts the event every year in hopes of bringing awareness to the DUI problem affecting thousands of people throughout the state, and help

"No matter when it happened, how many years ago, there still is a hole in the family member's hearts," said executive director, Stephan Erni, "We want them to know that there's not only an organization but quite a few people that feel the same way, and are working towards the elimination of this kind of behavior by other Pennsylvanians."

The event also helped the organization raise money to maintain Pennsylvania's DUI Victims Memorial Garden, and help affected families with funeral expenses of their loved ones.