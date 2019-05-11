Local organization hosts open house for new facility that will help struggling veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER - A safe place for heroes to recover is the mission for a local organization and its new facility.

Your Six Veterans Services hosted an open house for their new location on Saturday. Organizers partnered with Saint Ann's Catholic Church for help on renovating the building. The new facility will accommodate around 50 veterans, so they can have a healthy environment to socialize with others. It will also serve as a space for counseling sessions.

Organizers said it's an overall effort to help struggling veterans get back on their feet.

"The primary reason for the building is to be substance-free," said Cpl. Eddie Patton, board member of Your Six Veteran Services, "A place where they can go and hang out, and be together with other veterans without having alcohol or other substances due to the fact that they are in the treatment corp program."

The facility will not only support sobriety and health but offer a fun place to be with others, according to Your Six Veteran Services.

To help local veterans and the organization's mission, visit: http://www.yoursix.org.