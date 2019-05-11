Mother Nature isn’t in a celebrating mood, showers and cooler temperatures likely tomorrow!

SHOWERS MOVING IN: Showers have tracked in a bit earlier than expected, but remain pretty light and scattered through the evening hours. Later tonight, rain showers will transition from light and scattered to steady and widespread. A good night of sleep is likely, but we don’t need more rain. We are sitting roughly a third of an inch above average for where we should be at by this time of May. Not much dry time is expected in the coming days and we could see some high water issues if the current pattern continues. Give your air conditioners a break tonight as unseasonably cold temperatures will be settling in for the next few days!

WET MOTHER’S DAY: Mother Nature doesn’t seem to be in a celebrating mood given the forecast for tomorrow. Unfortunately, it is looking more likely than not that a washout will persist through Sunday. Showers are likely starting tonight through the day tomorrow. Now, some lighter rain showers will be possible during the afternoon hours before the next wave of consistent rain moves in late afternoon/evening. I don’t think anyone will be seeing any consistent dry time, but lighter rain at times will be possible. Given the drenching forecast, temperatures won’t go anywhere – up or down and since we start off in the low 50s that is where we will remain. As if the rain wasn’t bad enough, we’re talking temperatures around 15-20 degrees below average for tomorrow!

BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURE TREND: A rainy and cool couple of days ahead are likely. Strong energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere associated with a wave of low pressure will be responsible for the gloom and doom through Tuesday. This keeps our temperatures around 20 degrees below average through Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows dropping into the low 40s! Trade the air conditioner for the heat? No, it shouldn’t be that cold, but it is possible for a few wet flakes in the higher elevations of northern PA! Some graupel during brief periods of heavy rain Monday are possible as well.

Have a spectacular Saturday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash