Sylvester Stallone celebrates daughter’s graduation from USC

California – We know him as Sly, but to Sophia Stallone, he’s dad.

Sylvester Stallone watched his daughter graduate from the University of Southern California on Friday. The actor, writer and director took to Instagram to share the happy news.

“Our daughter SOPHIA graduates from USC!!!! An absolutely amazing day for us all. So proud!!!!” he captioned a photo of him standing beside his daughter in cap and gown.

Her graduation sash reads: Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism, Class of 2019.

Sophia, 22, is the oldest of Sly’s three daughters with his wife, Jennifer Flavin.

Frank Stallone, the actor’s brother and a Grammy-nominated musical artist, shared a photo with more family members celebrating the big day.

In the photo, Sly couldn’t look away from his crowning glory, while Sophia posed with her mom, uncle, and sisters Scarlet, 16, and Sistine, 20.

The three sisters shared the honor of being Miss Golden Globe in 2017.