27th annual ‘Stamping Out Hunger’ food drive held in York

York - The National Association of Letter Carriers hosted its annual food drive to help local families in need of a meal.

The annual 27th "Stamping Out Hunger" food drive was held on Saturday. Mail carriers went around in the community to collect donations right from the doorsteps of homes and businesses.

The association partnered with 20 different local organizations to help them unload the food. This year organizers hope to raise more than 55,000 pounds of food because that's how much they raised in 2018. The food donations will go to local food banks and agencies, according to Pam Stover, president of branch 509 of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

"It's a great need at the local food banks this time of year. They start to run low on food supplies, so it's really a vital thing that we do to help replenish the food banks in the area. There's a lot of obstacles that we are trying to overcome when we collect the food that we can get it out to the communities that need it most," said Stover.

Organizers said this is one of the largest national single-day food drives. However, you still have a chance to donate. Just leave a bag of non-perishable food items by your mailbox on Monday, and carriers will pick it up.