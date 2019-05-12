Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- It's a world famous Mother's Day tradition. Hundreds of people lining the streets to see the 30th Annual Mother's Day Truck Convoy despite the rain.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation tried to set another Guinness World record with the longest truck convoy while also raising money to continue granting wishes. Some of the drivers participated with their dads when they were kids, and now they're driving their own trucks. Members of the organization hoped to line up more than 650 trucks. Organizers said each year it gets louder, bigger, and sweeter.

"Everybody knew it was going to be a rainy day, but despite that driver have been coming from as many as twelve different states," Regional Director of Make-A-Wish in the Susquehanna Valley, said. "Today as far away as Arizona one driver came out. And, by all indication this is the longest, biggest, truck convoy we've ever had. We've run out of space in a lot and now we are parking driver out the site and we've never had to do that before."

The total number of trucks is not confirmed yet. As of right now the organization is still raising money. They'll have the total June 12th.