Crash involving a motorcycle sends at least one person to the hospital in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – One person was taken to the hospital after a serious crash in Harrisburg, Saturday night.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m on 6th Street and Division Street.

Police say at least one person was taken to the hospital to treat injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Harrisburg City Police Department is investigating.