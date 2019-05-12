× DHS asks military for more help dealing with influx of migrants

The Department of Homeland Security has asked the military for more help as it deals with the influx of migrants coming into the US, including tents for large numbers of them, two US administration officials say.

One official said the DHS request was for single occupancy units.

The request, which was delivered to the Pentagon Friday night, came as Customs and Border Protection predicted it would surpass half a million migrants crossing the border so far this fiscal year. The number of apprehensions on the US-Mexico border is the highest since 2009

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan is considering the request.

“Secretary Shanahan is committed to increasing support to DHS where appropriate to do so,” his spokesman, Lt. Col. Joe Buccino, said in a statement.

A US official said additional ways to support the border mission were discussed between Shanahan and acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan on Saturday as the two flew to McAllen, Texas, to inspect the border area.

The two secretaries met with DHS and Defense Department personnel who have recently been sent to the Rio Grande Valley area to help deal with the increased influx of migrants. They received a border security update from CBP and military officials, toured the Border Patrol station in McAllen and participated in a “muster” with National Guard troops and DHS personnel at the border wall in McAllen, according to DHS.