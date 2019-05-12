Magic Johnson speaking to scholars, fundraising for organization in Lancaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- A nonprofit-organization is gearing up to celebrate the students it serves in Lancaster County, and there's going to be a big name basketball player in the crowd.

That's Attollo in downtown Lancaster, founded by the Children Deserve A Chance Foundation.

NBA Hall of Famer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Magic Johnson will make a speech at the organization's spring gala at the Lancaster County Convention Center.

The event will raise money for Attollo which serves more than 300 scholars from 7 different school districts in the area.

Mentors at Attollo guide the students into higher education, teach them skills, and promote the students' leadership skills.

"Not not only are they guiding you through, they're the extra push that you need," said Madison Simpson, a senior. "I always say I thought I was bright, but Attollo has really shown me what I can do."

Seniors like Madison Simpson will announce what colleges they plan to attend tomorrow night at the celebration.

Organizers say it is their biggest event yet with more than 1,200 tickets sold. They say they're hoping to raise $1 million so Attollo can serve even more students in South Central Pennsylvania.