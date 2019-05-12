Man suffers medical emergency in fatal Perry County crash

SAVILLE TOWNSHIP, Perry County – State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 49-year-old man on May 8th in Saville Township.

According to the coroner’s office, Russell Wright, Jr., of Elliottsburg, suffered a medical emergency while driving southbound on the 1400 block of Veterans Way.

The coroner’s office says while Wright was suffering, his vehicle drifted into the opposite lane and struck a logging truck.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the logging truck and his passenger were not injured.