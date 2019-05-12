× Showtime drops trailer for new Roger Ailes series ‘The Loudest Voice’

Showtime just dropped the first official trailer for its new series about Fox News and that company’s late founder, Roger Ailes.

The show, “The Loudest Voice,” premieres June 30 and stars Russell Crowe as Ailes, Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson, Sienna Miller as Beth Ailes, Seth MacFarlane as Brian Lewis, Simon McBurney as Rupert Murdoch, Annabelle Wallis as Laurie Luhn, Barry Watson as Lachlan Murdoch and Josh Charles as Casey Close.

The series will tell the story of Ailes’ rise and fall in cable news, as well as the accusations of sexual harassment made against him in 2016 with Carlson leading the charge. Megyn Kelly, Luhn, Laurie Dhue and Andrea Tantaros were among those who also accused the former Fox News chairman and CEO.

“The Loudest Voice” is based on the 2014 book “The Loudest Voice in the Room,” by Gabriel Sherman.

Ailes died in 2017 after suffering a subdural hematoma.