Unseasonably cold temperatures spill over into the start of another unsettled week!

COOLER TEMPS CONTINUE: We ended off the weekend on an unseasonably cold note with temperatures around 15 to 20 degrees below average. We have been stuck in the low to mid 50s all day given the thick cloud deck and showery conditions. Rain showers have lightened up this afternoon, but another wave of wet weather will move in tonight making for a rough start to the work week. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 40s and it will be hard for us to warm tomorrow with more unsettled weather on the way. Misty conditions plus fog for the morning commute Monday will be possible along with slippery roadways. Temperatures Monday afternoon will once again be stuck in the low 50s, another day of unseasonably cold air with highs looking to be again 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

SLOWLY BUT SURELY WARMING UP: The good news we can look forward to is the warm up for the second half of the work week. Monday is looking like it will be the coldest day of the week and after that we slowly, but surely begin to warm up! Tuesday will still feel pretty miserable with highs still in the 50s, but by Wednesday we will dry things out and sunshine will return briefly. That will allow our temperatures to bump up into the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday afternoon which will feel like a heat wave compared to today’s chilly air! Thursday and Friday also look to favor more seasonal temperatures and those will likely spill over into the weekend.

LITTLE DRY TIME AHEAD: The unsettled and rainy pattern we just can’t seem to shake isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Another week of consistent rain showers and more wet time than dry time will be likely. We will get a brief dry day mid week, ahead of another series of rainy days for the second half of the work week. Rain chances look to persist into the weekend as well, although we could see some dry time Saturday.

Have a great Sunday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash