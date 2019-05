Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Many people were delighted to find out a Dunkin' Donuts would be opening in Shrewsbury, York County.

Members of the Shrewsbury Volunteer fire company saved some spots for Southern Regional Police officers. They were worried that with potential traffic, they would struggle to get coffee or donuts. The new Dunkin' is located on Old Farm lane.

If you have a fun photo, video, or event you'd like us to show off, send FOX43 an email at weekendalbum@fox43.com. We'll do our best to show as many as we can. It just has to be local.