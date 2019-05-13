× 2019 John Travers Award winners honored

Harrisburg, Dauphin County – One of the top awards for local prep student athletes was given out on Monday. The John Travers Award, named after the late sports editor of the Patriot-News, is given to the student athletes who have excelled in competition, the class room and have had their voices heard in their communities. Both a male and female winner are selected among ten finalist.

This years winners are Milton Hershey's Chiago Anyanwu and Greenwood's Paityn Wirth. FOX43 congratulates all of the finalist on their tremendous athletic and academic achievements.