Columbia man accused of choking woman who was holding baby

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Columbia man is accused of choking a woman who was holding a baby

Hector Rijo Acevedo, 27, has been charged with strangulation, endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, court documents show.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of May 1.

Rijo Acevedo allegedly choked the woman for about 10 seconds. The victim told police that she was holding the infant during this but was able to slide the baby onto the bed to get Rijo Acevedo off her.

The victim added that she attempted to leave with the baby but was pushed into a corner and not given access to exit.

Rijo Acevedo now faces charges.