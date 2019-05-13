Damp and chilly start to the week on Monday with plenty of showers

CHILLY AND DAMP START TO THE WEEK: It’s a damp start to the week, with chilly conditions and plenty of showers expected on Monday. The day starts with isolated light showers and hazy, foggy conditions. Temperature are chilly, with readings in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Showers become more widespread around the latter portion of the morning commute, and that’s expected to last through much of the afternoon. The shower activity becomes more isolated for most by the evening commute, but conditions are still damp and dreary. Temperatures don’t budge much, with readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Some isolated showers are still likely through the evening. Some hazy and foggy areas are possible during the night, but it turns drier overall. Readings fall into the lower to middle 40s. Tuesday is still unsettled and chilly, but the shower activity is less widespread. There’s dry time through the morning, but during the afternoon, isolated showers are likely. Temperatures are a bit higher, but well below average for this time of year. Readings reach the lower to middle 50s.

A BIT DRIER & NOT AS CHILLY: The middle of the week is much drier and not as chilly, but it won’t come without shower chances. Wednesday starts with some sunshine, but more clouds return during the afternoon. It’s milder, but still on the cool side for this time of year. Readings are in the middle to upper 60s. Some showers are expected through the night, and a few could linger into early Thursday morning. Then, conditions turn drier, and some sunshine should break out during the afternoon. This helps warm temperatures to near 70 degrees. Friday brings more shower chances once again. Temperatures fall back into the 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend does look dry for Saturday, but some showers could try to sneak in on Sunday. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Saturday with milder temperatures. Readings reach the lower 70s. Skies are partly sunny on Sunday, and the shower chances return. A few showers are possible, with readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Monday!

-Andrea Michaels