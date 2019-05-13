Dozens of people attend 44th Olde York Street Fair held in York despite the continuous rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK - People celebrated great mother's day tradition for the 44th year in Downtown York on Sunday.

Dozens of people came out to celebrate all mothers at the annual Olde York Street Fair. A variety of vendors were on display to offer food and handmade items. All vendors partnered with a local non-profit organization to help raise money.

York City special events coordinator, Mary Yeaple, said this event brings families together each year.

"We hear from people who came when they were little. They came with their parents and now they're coming with their children, so it's nice to have these traditions continue. We're very fortunate that we have huge community support for this event. We have a lot of corporate sponsors who pay for this event and group fees. So, without our sponsors and the group fees, this event would not take place," said Yeaple.

The event happens every year on the second Sunday of May, rain or shine.