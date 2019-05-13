Eagles re-sign offensive lineman Stefon Wisniewski

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 09: Stefen Wisniewski #61 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with Nate Sudfeld #7 during the preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field on August 9, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed free agent offensive lineman Stefon Wisniewski to a one-year contract.

Wisniewski announced his return to Philadelphia in a tweet Monday morning.

The signing was later confirmed by several Philadelphia news outlets, including Philly.com and Phillyvoice.com.

The 30-year-old Wisniewski started 24 regular-season and three playoff games for the Eagles. He lost his starting job to Isaac Seumalo last season, but saw plenty of snaps as a reserve at all three interior line positions. The Eagles declined his option in the offseason to create salary cap space, but brought him back after he did not find a home elsewhere.

Wisniewski will add depth at guard and center.

