Eagles re-sign offensive lineman Stefon Wisniewski

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed free agent offensive lineman Stefon Wisniewski to a one-year contract.

Wisniewski announced his return to Philadelphia in a tweet Monday morning.

Hey Philly…I’M BACK! And I chose to sign in a tuxedo T-shirt because I wanted to be formal, but also I’m here to party…on Broad Street…in early February…for another SB parade… Let’s GOOOOO!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uUm7lmOhlq — Stefen Wisniewski (@stefenwiz61) May 13, 2019

The signing was later confirmed by several Philadelphia news outlets, including Philly.com and Phillyvoice.com.

The 30-year-old Wisniewski started 24 regular-season and three playoff games for the Eagles. He lost his starting job to Isaac Seumalo last season, but saw plenty of snaps as a reserve at all three interior line positions. The Eagles declined his option in the offseason to create salary cap space, but brought him back after he did not find a home elsewhere.

Wisniewski will add depth at guard and center.