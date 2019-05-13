× Film legend Doris Day passes away at age 97

Doris Day, an iconic movie star in the 1950s and 1960s, who later became a leading animal rights activist, has died, according to TMZ.

She was 97.

TMZ reports Day died at her Carmel Valley, CA home, surrounded by close friends. The animal rights organization she founded, The Doris Day Animal Foundation, confirmed her death.

The Foundation told TMZ that Day “had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia.”

Day became a star with back-to-back films in 1956 and 1957. The first was Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” co-starring Jimmy Stewart. The second was “The Pajama Game,” with costar Rock Hudson. Day received an Academy Award Best Actress nomination for the latter film.

She also was a noteworthy singer, topping the charts with her 1956 song “Que Sera Sera.”

Doris was one of the founders of Actors and Others for Animals in 1971 and in the late 70’s she started The Doris Day Foundation.