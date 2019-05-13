× Franklin County man found dead in pond last week died of accidental drowning, coroner says

FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Montgomery Township man whose body was recovered from a Franklin County pond last week after being missing for several days died of accidental drowning, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday.

Gregory Alan Cole, 51, went missing on May 5 on the 10000 block of Knob Road.

Several agencies from various regions and states were involved in the search for Cole, whom police say went missing under “unknown circumstances.”

Cole’s body was found in a pond near where he was reported missing at about 8:40 Thursday morning, according to State Police.