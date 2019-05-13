× Gov. Wolf orders PA Flag to fly at half-staff in Lancaster County to honor fire police officer of Willow Street Fire Company

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Lancaster County to fly at half-staff to honor Willow Street Fire Company Fire Police Officer W. Norman Franck, 81, who died Sunday while responding to the scene of a crash in West Lampeter Township.

The Commonwealth flag shall be lowered until sunset on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, and on the day of the funeral, which has not been announced. The U.S. flag shall remain at full-staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.