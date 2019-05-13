× Lancaster County man accused of attacking, stabbing woman in dispute at motel

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 30-year-old Lancaster County man is facing charges after police say he beat, strangled, and stabbed a woman during an attack early Monday at a Rapho Township motel.

Ryan A. Whittaker, of Willow Valley Drive, was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, and simple assault in connection to the alleged attack, which occurred at the Penns Woods Motel on Route 72, according to Manheim Borough Police.

Police say the victim sustained a laceration to her hand, a bruised eye, and a bloody nose and mouth in the assault. She reported that Whittaker grabbed her by the throat and punched her after a verbal dispute. The victim also said she was stabbed in the hand, near the thumb, during the attack.

Whittaker was arraigned Monday morning. His bail was set at $50,000, and was not immediately posted, police say.