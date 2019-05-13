× Lancaster man convicted of bringing metal knuckles to county courthouse

LANCASTER — A Lancaster County jury has convicted a man of a bringing a pair of metal knuckles to the Lancaster County Courthouse last year, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Roshe Robinson, 50, of Lancaster, was convicted of one misdemeanor count of possessing an offensive weapon, the DA’s office said.

Judge Merrill Spahn Jr. will order a sentence at a hearing on August 5. Spahn raised Robinson’s bail to $75,000, the DA said.

Robinson was charged on Feb. 8, 2018, after being stopped in the lobby of the courthouse while passing through a metal detector, which chimed. Lancaster County deputy sheriffs questioned Robinson, and discovered the metal knuckles in a jacket pocket.

The jury rejected the defense argument that the jacket was not Robinson’s and he did not know the metal knuckles were there, the DA stated.