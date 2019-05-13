× Lancaster man faces harassment, false alarm charges in separate incidents over 3-day span

LANCASTER — A 33-year-old Lancaster man was charged with two counts of harassment and one count of false alarms to agents of public safety in separate incidents over a three-day span earlier this month, according to Manheim Township Police.

Adam C. Emerick was first charged on May 4 after police say he contacted another person 24 times in a two-hour period despite being ordered not to by both the victim and police.

One day later, Emerick allegedly called 911 to report an emergency, claiming that a woman was assaulting him, according to police. When he was questioned by police, Emerick allegedly admitted to making the call because he was upset, and that there was no emergency as he had not actually been assaulted.

On May 6, Emerick was charged with a second count of harassment after allegedly contacted the victim by phone 44 times in a four-hour span, and was also sending text messages, according to police.