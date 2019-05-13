Law enforcement leaders honored in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Law enforcement leaders in Dauphin County honoring those who devote their lives to helping people and keeping them safe.
Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo gave awards to police officers, prosecutors, and citizens who show professionalism, dedication and commitment to public safety. The awards ceremony is held on Peace Officers Memorial Day, honoring those who died in the line of duty.
"All too often we only focus when something bad happens," said Chardo. "We also got to focus on all the good things that people do and this is an appropriate time of year to do that."
The district attorney presented the following awards:
- The Lieutenant Robert “Bo” McCallister Memorial Award for Outstanding Service as a Patrol Officer – Officer Daril Foose of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police
- The Detective Samuel Thomas Kohr Memorial Award for Outstanding Service as a Detective – Retired Detective Dennis Woodring of the Criminal Investigation Division of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, who previously retired as a Lieutenant from the Harrisburg Bureau of Police
- The LeRoy S. Zimmerman Award for Outstanding Service as a Prosecutor – Dauphin County Chief Deputy District Attorneys Sean M. McCormack and Jennifer W. Gettle
- The District Attorney’s Award for Outstanding Service by a Citizen – Joseph Robinson, Jr., for leadership in an innovative program designed to improve relationships between police and youth in Susquehanna Township that led to a reduction in minority youth arrests by half