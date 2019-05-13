Law enforcement leaders honored in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Law enforcement leaders in Dauphin County honoring those who devote their lives to helping people and keeping them safe.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo gave awards to police officers, prosecutors, and citizens who show professionalism, dedication and commitment to public safety. The awards ceremony is held on Peace Officers Memorial Day, honoring those who died in the line of duty.

"All too often we only focus when something bad happens," said Chardo. "We also got to focus on all the good things that people do and this is an appropriate time of year to do that."

The district attorney presented the following awards: