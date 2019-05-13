Local moms celebrate Mother’s day running in the rain at 5K run and walk in Elizabethtown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETHTOWN, Lancaster County - Many moms celebrated their special day in the rain with great attitudes.

While many people spent Mother's Day indoors, several local moms took to the streets for the 6th annual Mother's Day 5-K run at the Masonic Village.

More than 60 people were there. The event helped raise money to support the Elizabethtown Rotary Club's services that it offers throughout the year.

"This is our sixth year and we figured what better way to celebrate moms than a healthy way and have a 5-K on their day," said chairman of the Elizabethtown Rotary Club, Dan Brill, "It's been pretty positive, a lot of moms bring their kids out, grandkids and participate. We're not worried about the rain, you know, we need rain. So, We're glad that people still came out and celebrated moms today."

At the end of the race, people greeted all moms with flowers.