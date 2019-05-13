Multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on I-83 North near Exit 33

Posted 11:41 AM, May 13, 2019, by

FOX43 Photo: Matt Maisel

YORK COUNTY — Traffic on Interstate 83 North has been slowed by a multi-vehicle crash in the vicinity of the Route 392 Exit.

