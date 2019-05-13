Package thief sought in Carlisle

CARLISLE, PA — A suspected package thief was caught on camera in Carlisle. It happened on May 7 on the first block of Kerrs Ave.

Video surveillance captured the suspect in the act in these photographs.

Police believe the suspect to be a school-aged juvenile that lives in the area and may have been walking home from school when the theft occurred. Tips can be submitted through the tip line associated with this website, or by calling the CPD station directly at 717-243-5252 option 3. Tipsters may remain anonymous.