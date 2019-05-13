× Police: Eight vehicles stolen in Manheim, Lancaster Townships in past six weeks

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police said Monday that they have received eight reports of stolen vehicles in both Manheim and Lancaster Townships in the past six weeks.

Five of the vehicles have been recovered locally while three remain unaccounted for, according to police. Police noted that the vehicles were unlocked and all but one had the keys left inside.

The vehicle thefts occurred in the following areas:

– 1000 block North Lime Street, Manheim Township

– Parkside Avenue, Lancaster Township

– Willis Lane, Lancaster Township

– 1100 block West Ross Street, Manheim Township

– 1300 block Atkins Avenue, Lancaster Township

– 400 block South West End Avenue, Lancaster Township

– 600 block Wyncroft Lane, Lancaster Township

– 1500 block Oregon Pike, Manheim Township