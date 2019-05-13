× Police identify man killed Friday in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY — State Police have identified the 78-year-old man killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday in Hamilton Township.

Herbert Clugston, of St. Thomas, died in the crash, which occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Lincoln Highway, police say.

His vehicle, traveling west, drifted into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The passengers in the vehicle that was struck were transported to the hospital for unknown injuries, State Police added.