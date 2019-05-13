Police investigating robbery at Swatara Township Turkey Hill

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Swatara Township Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early this morning at a Turkey Hill store on the 2800 block of Paxton Street.

Police say that at 4:39 a.m., a male suspect entered the store brandishing a firearm. He allegedly demanded money from the cashier, then left on foot toward 29th Street.

Any person with information is asked to please contact the Swatara Township Police Department at (717) 564-2550.

