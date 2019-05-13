× Police: Man wanted for alleged theft of 16 cartons of cigarettes has been taken into custody

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted in connection with the theft of cigarettes from a Speedway Mini-Mart in Cornwall Borough last week was taken into custody Friday, according to police.

The man, whose identity has not been released by authorities, is accused of taking 16 cartons of Marlboro cigarettes valued at $1,300 on May 5.

Police say he has been charged for similar thefts in North Cornwall Township, North Lebanon Township and in municipalities covered by Northern Lancaster Regional.

The man is in Lebanon County Prison, police note.