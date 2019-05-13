× Second suspect charged in alleged attack on man last month in Newberry Township

YORK COUNTY — Police have charged a second man in connection to an assault that occurred last month in Newberry Township.

Alex Andree Antonetti, 32, of Columbia, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, and recklessly endangering another person in an alleged attack on April 28 on the 3000 block of Old Trail Road.

Anthony Wayne Fickes, 30, of Manchester, was also charged in the incident, according to Newberry Township Police.

Police say Antonetti and Fickes showed up at the victim’s home around 2:49 a.m. and attacked him. Antonetti allegedly held the victim down, while Fickes punched him in the face and body, police say.

The victim reported that Antonetti held him by the throat so hard that the victim could not breathe and defecated in his pants, police say.

When Fickes and Antonetti left the residence after the attack, the victim told police he pursued them in his vehicle. Fickes, who was driving, eventually crashed the car, and the victim wound up crashing his vehicle as he swerved to avoid them.

Fickes was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, reckless endangerment, DUI, and careless driving.