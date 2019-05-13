Showers continue through the evening, barely any dry days in the forecast

FINISHING MONDAY WET: Off-and-on showers persist all afternoon long before finally decreasing in number by the evening. A chilly afternoon in the low-50s yields to even cooler overnight temperatures in the low-40s. Overall rainfall totals will be in the 1-2″ range for most areas, adding further insult to injury on an already well-above average rainfall year to this point.

SLOW TO WARM: Cloudy skies persist Tuesday with highs only reaching the low-to-mid 50s once again. Spotty showers will be the norm throughout the afternoon. We dry out for most of Wednesday after a chilly start in the upper-30s and low-40s. Highs raise to just short of 70-degrees with a late shower chance possible. Mostly cloudy throughout the day, this will be the best chance to see some dry time with any amount of sunshine through the week.

MORE RAIN CHANCES: Showers take over early Thursday morning with temperatures starting in the low-50s. Highs near 70-degrees become the norm for the rest of the Weather Smart Forecast with more rain chances for what looks like another wet Friday afternoon. We haven’t had a dry Friday in months, and the trend looks to continue for this week.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann