SoBol opens in Lancaster County, offering Acai Bowls and more

Posted 8:58 AM, May 13, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY -- SoBol is now open in Lancaster County. The restaurant, serving Acai Bowls and more is located in East Hempfield Township.

The featured item on the menu is the Acai Berry, a super fruit that is packed with antioxidants. Each bowl is also packed with other fruits and granola.

You can order a bowl with acai, pitaya or spinach and kale puree. SoBol also serves fruit based smoothies.

SoBol Lancaster is located at 210 Rohrerstown Road and is open everyday from 7AM - 8PM.

