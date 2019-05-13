SoBol opens in Lancaster County, offering Acai Bowls and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY -- SoBol is now open in Lancaster County. The restaurant, serving Acai Bowls and more is located in East Hempfield Township.

The featured item on the menu is the Acai Berry, a super fruit that is packed with antioxidants. Each bowl is also packed with other fruits and granola.

You can order a bowl with acai, pitaya or spinach and kale puree. SoBol also serves fruit based smoothies.

SoBol Lancaster is located at 210 Rohrerstown Road and is open everyday from 7AM - 8PM.