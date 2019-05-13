× State Police: Info. regarding 1989 disappearance of Tracy Kroh prompts search of Halifax Township property

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police confirmed to FOX43 Monday that investigators searched a property in Halifax Township after receiving information in regards to the disappearance of Tracy Kroh, a teenager who went missing in August 1989.

State Police didn’t specify the exact location but did say that the same property was searched in 2016 and now, they’re using new technology in an attempt to advance their search efforts.

Kroh, 17, was last seen on August 5, 1989 at the Alex Acres Trailer Park off Route 147 in Halifax around 10 p.m., according to a news release via Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. She was trying to visit her sister and brother-in-law who lived at the trailer park, but they were not home. Kroh dropped off items on their front steps and never arrived back at her family’s home in Millersburg. The trailer park is approximately seven miles west of her home.

Dauphin County officials said in 2014 that before Kroh disappeared, she was seen using a public telephone off of Millersburg Square. Her vehicle, a blue-striped white 1971 Mercury Comet, was located at the town square the following evening, August 6. Officials added that her belongings weren’t inside and there was no trace of Kroh.

In December 1993, parts of Kroh’s wallet — including her driver’s license and National Honor Society card — were found in an area along Wiconisco Creek, off Rakers Mill Road, in Washington Township, approximately nine miles from Millersburg, authorities said.

State Police noted Monday that they consider Kroh as a missing person but area treating it as a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information relative to Kroh’s disappearance should contact the State Police – Troop H Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit at 717-671-7534 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers: 1-800-472-8477.